You might think of Ingram as the girl who wasn’t so popular in high school and maybe had a bit of a reputation. But when you saw her at the reunion some years later, she had morphed into an attractive woman, on a track to success — and all the fellas were wanting her number.
We’ve all seen it happen. People change, evolve, grow and become desirable. So do communities.
For years, Ingram was the object of sneers and jokes and thought to be more of a place to stay away than a place to be attracted to. Those days are over.
As president of the West Kerr County Chamber of Commerce, I’m able to get a bird’s-eye view of what’s going on in our area. What I see is the emergence of a vibrant, thriving and engaged community.
I get the feeling that Ingram is at a tipping point. We’re at the moment when everything seems to change and a flood of new beginnings start occurring, seemingly by “magic.”
In the case of Ingram, it wasn’t magic that birthed the turnaround. It was the dedication and hard work of many area residents who have been working diligently to create a better and more desirable environment in which to live, do business, learn and play.
In future columns, I will share a variety of factors that are propelling Ingram upward, but for today, consider just one: our schools.
The Ingram school district, led by Robert Templeton, has quietly become a leader in excellence. Successful students and teachers are the top priority. Students can now be on a track to graduate with an associate degree the week before high school graduation — for free! This can save a family the cost of two years of college per child. Also, every student in the Ingram school district may have a free breakfast and lunch. Every one of them! Teachers are encouraged to get a master’s degree, and the school district pays the bill.
In the “old days,” parents paid money to the Kerrville school district to transfer their children out of Ingram Independent School District. Not any more! There are now about 200 students who have transferred IN to Ingram ISD. There’s no transfer fee. Students are simply required to:
1) Show up, and
2) Behave.
Oh, and there is a waiting list to get accepted for transfer.
And did you know that the Ingram ISD is the only “A” rated school district in the Hill Country? Yep, it is!
Good schools are the bedrock of a successful community, and they attract families seeking a place to put roots. And then businesses are naturally drawn in to serve the increasing population of families. It’s a circular process that is alive and well in Ingram.
It’s time to take a new look at Ingram.
Strong leaders and volunteers are working every day to build and grow our community. Their efforts are paying off, hugely.
Like the unpopular high school girl, Ingram is blossoming. It just took a little time.
Kathy Simmons, RN, BSN, is president of the West Kerr Chamber of Commerce and may be reach by email at kathy@simmons.net.
