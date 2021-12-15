With the holidays approaching, it is important to celebrate in a safe way as cases are on the rise again in the United States as well as around the world.
It was announced on a San Antonio news station (Monday) that 800,000 people have died in the United States. Many of these deaths could have been prevented by the life saving vaccine and the booster. While no vaccine is 100% effective, it is still the best way to prevent serious infections as well as hospitalizations, according to the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), especially since the variant omicron has now made its presence.
