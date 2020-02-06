Probably the last thing that F. O’Neil Griffin thought when he embarked on giving money toward improving education in the Hill Country and across Texas, but that’s exactly what happened recently.
Griffin was awarded the Lamar Medal, which was created in 1977, and is presented each year by members of the Council of Public University Presidents and Chancellors, the Independent Colleges and Universities of Texas and the Texas Association of Community Colleges.
Griffin was nominated by Schreiner University President Charlie McCormick and Alamo Colleges District Chancellor Mike Flores. Both institutions have benefited greatly from Griffin’s philanthropy.
Griffin has also set a high standard when it comes to being inclusive.
“While Griffin has always been attentive to the concerns and needs of the present, he has been insistent that Schreiner always looks forward to the generations of students that we do not yet know but that will one day be educated here,” McCormick said.
Griffin’s support for higher education began in 1954, with his first gift to The University of Texas, Austin. Through the years, Griffin has donated to Arkansas State University, The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, The University of Texas Medical School in Galveston and Schreiner University, where he is a Trustee emeritus.
Where Griffin’s work is particularly appreciated was in his gifts to Alamo College, where he saw a vital need to boost the participation rate of Kerrville-area students.
In 2017, Griffin donated $2.4 million for scholarships and other programs. It was the largest such gift in the Alamo Colleges’ history.
It’s a remarkable legacy for a remarkable man. However, the important legacy that Griffin wanted to inspire is focused on being an example to others when it comes to providing for the the needs of the community, and to that Griffin has been a shining star for the educational needs of those in the Hill Country.
