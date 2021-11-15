I find it quite appalling that you (The Kerrville Daily Times) would publish the pack of lies and drivel by Elizabeth Bradley in your letters on Nov. 9.
I don’t know where she has been, but all Biden has done thus far is to destroy our economy with his inane oil policies, completely eradicate our border and mishandle the COVID issue.
