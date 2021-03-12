To the letter-writer concerned about the word “snafu” (in a letter to the editor in the March 6-7, edition of The Kerrville Daily Times). Dear sir, I am sure that your grands won’t be too traumatized by the use of the word “fouled.” It has been around for decades. “Situation Normal All Fouled Up” has been in use forever in the military, and then it was appropriated by civilians.
See: easy to explain to the little ears/minds of your grandchildren. Now, some adults of less sterling virtue than you and I may actually use another, baser ... word than you and I would. But surely you weren’t even thinking of that, were you?
