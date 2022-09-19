I read with astonishment that our Republican governor spends approximately $1,200 per person one way to “transfer” Texas’s undocumented immigrants to New York, Washington, D.C. and, in concert with another Republican governor, Martha’s Vineyard.
OK, so I’m in my 70s caring for a veteran in his 80s, trapped in Kerr County and denied travel by my life circumstances. So why isn’t my governor spending my tax dollars to send me to New York, Washington, D.C. and Martha’s Vineyard (the latter two tourist destinations I’ve never enjoyed)? I was reared Republican in Texas (although, I don’t recognize the contemporary GOP under the cultish sway of a legally and constitutionally ignorant former Democrat). Why can’t Abbott spend $1,200 on my “respite travel” after my years of caregiving for family members (not fully willingly but by default).
