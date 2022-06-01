Another Democrat failure. The Democrats control the House, the Senate and the presidency, yet they blame the Republicans for gun control. They have the numbers to pass whatever laws they want, but the reason they don’t is they like having the talking points.
The Republicans are more than willing to meet them at the table, but the Democrats don’t want anything that addresses the mental health issues facing America. They just want to take away guns from law abiding citizens.
