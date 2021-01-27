My corporate experience taught me that while you can manage projects by committee, the same is not true in an emergency. When timely decisions and definitive actions are needed, you are better off with a single leader at the helm.
I’ve done the research, analyzed the stats and processes, and my work has shown that’s what we need (and are missing) with this COVID vaccine situation. One strong, decisive and vocal leader. This is true at the national level, the state level and, most importantly, at the county level. Dealing with the various committees charged with distributing this vaccine is like trying to nail jelly to a tree: Frustrating and not at all productive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.