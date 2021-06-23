The reason you are able to go to restaurants and bars and sports events today is because we were willing to step up to the need and take a COVID shot. Yes, we had to accept on faith that scientists and the manufacturers of the vaccine had done necessary testing. We had to be willing to say, “It may cause a little discomfort and pain — I might even lose a day of work — but it will be worth it to end this pandemic.” Those of use who took shots helped to do this.
In 1930, when I was 3 years old, my sister died from diphtheria. Shot to prevent diphtheria were developed in the ‘20s but not widely used until the ‘30s. The rest of the family got diphtheria shots soon after her death.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.