There is a bright spot in our local health care system that has gone under-recognized.
Mirelle J. Foster, MD, medical director of the Inpatient Acute Rehablitation Unit at Peterson Regional Medical Center created and oversees and so much more at the Acute Rehab Unit, a wing that specializes in intensive physical and occupational rehabilitation for patients who receive treatment for major musclo-skeletal conditions like hip replacement. I have been a beneficiary of the unit’s advanced care twice in the last four years and could not have recovered with the same success without this unique program.
