The original part of the Kerr County Courthouse was built in 1926, almost 100 years ago. In 1970, the addition was built to house the Kerr County jail. In 1995, a new jail was constructed because the Texas Jail Commission refused to certify the old jail. From 2000-2001, the old jail annex was converted into courtrooms and offices. The last significant renovation to the courthouse was 21 years ago.
Our remarkable employees who work in the courthouse, as well as the citizens who go there to conduct essential business, deserve a safe and secure place to work and do what is required. Currently, there are 16 points of access to the courthouse and two internal staircases. Those access points need to be secured for safe entry and exit. The internal staircases must be secured to prevent unauthorized use. There must be enhanced camera and physical security measures for all our protection.
