If there’s one thing that can be said about the Salvation Army here in Kerrville it’s that they are dependable. Once again, the volunteers and staff of the Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center delivered a fantastic meal to hundreds of Kerr County residents and those passing through at rest stops along Interstate 10, just east of Kerrville.
This year made the event a lot more challenging, thanks to the coronavirus, but as expected, meals were delivered. The nice part about all of this is that there were so many people in the community who stepped up to ensure that homebound folks were able to get a meal. Many of them waited patiently in line for the drive-thru service to pick up meals, and when we asked them if the meal was for themselves, they almost always said they were picking it off for a friend or several friends.
