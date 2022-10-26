I was out of Texas during the protests over the Kerrville library and its “celebration” of the leftist American Library Association’s “Banned Books Week” and the subsequent Kerr County commissioners court and Kerrville City Council meetings, where this outrage was discussed. Precinct 2 constituents should know that I believe display of sexually explicit and pornographic books in front of the children’s section was entirely inappropriate, if not illegal.
I am disappointed that the city council has not taken any action to address this issue, and I support termination of the agreement under which the county provides Kerrville animal control services in exchange for all county residents having free library access.
