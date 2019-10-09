Those of us who want nothing to do with social media still need to learn what is entering our wide-open system; it’s a serious threat to democracy and our way of life.
The internet is very helpful, but planted amongst useful information are cleverly engineered lies designed to confuse us, sow doubt about people and institutions, and above all play on one of our strongest emotions, anger. The Russians are masters of disinformation; they were practicing it all through the Cold War; and Chinese, Turks, terrorists, many more have learned destructive use of social media.
The Russians had thousands of trolls infiltrating our political dialogue re the 2016 election; they’re still at it and will be active in 2020. Hundreds of young geeks work at St. Petersburg’s Internet Research Agency, assuming fake identities known as “sockpuppets,” each worker expected to write hundreds of social media posts a day. Those working on Facebook targeting foreign audiences get double the pay of domestic work. Each is expected to maintain six accounts, post three times a day on each, discuss news in groups twice a day; and in the first month win 500 subscribers. On Twitter, they manage accounts of up to 2,000 followers and tweet 50 times a day.
That sounds like sufficient barrage of information, but they amplify it with computer programs masquerading as persons, “bots” short for robots, and “bot-nets,” a networked army of bots infesting Twitter like a cancer. Popularity is measured in “likes” and “retweets,” so people responding amplify everything. We must learn to avoid helping our enemies. They are now major players in every election, bots blending with real supporters. Pro-Brexit bots outnumbered “Remain” bots five to one. Social media intervention had a major impact on our last election and threatens to do the same again.
Unemployed teenage boys in Macedonia (where annual income is typically under $5,000) found out they could earn money with catchy websites peddling fad diets and weird health tips, relying on Facebook “shares” to drive traffic; with each click they got a small return from ads running alongside. That multiplied into fast cash; competition caught on, so they shifted to the U.S. presidential election and found an insatiable American thirst for even sloppy, plagiarized text, racking up hundreds of thousands of “shares.” Several of these kids became millionaires with fancy clothes, cars and newly interested girls.
Most troubling is our receptivity to this avalanche of fake stuff, much of it intentionally malicious. Facebook created an algorithmically controlled newsfeed, which catered to each individual’s “likes.” Users thought they were getting the same news everyone else was getting, but no. It filtered out news they didn’t like. I don’t do social media, but I’ve noticed a similar effect regarding choices of regular news sources. Talking about the news with others, I sometimes want to ask, “Are we on the same planet?” We have totally different versions of reality, the very basics of what happened.
Eli Pariser described this dangerous effect in his book, “The Filter Bubble.” It guaranteed to steer them to others who shared their views and resulted in groups: liberals, conservatives, moderates, religious fundamentalists, white supremacists, black power, anti-vaxxers, you name it! It’s a phenomenon called “homophily,” meaning “love of the same,” and it’s what makes us social creatures, liking to be with people with whom we have a lot in common. It’s what creates cultures and civilizations. But social media facilitates each person’s creation of his own worldview and sharing it with many who agree. So the conclusion is it must be right! In fact, even if there’s scientific proof, people double down. We hate being told we’re wrong.
Americans feel bewildered. How determine what is true? The Chinese have no such dilemma, because all of their information is controlled to promote harmony of thought. Social media enables the Chinese government to do this.
According to the book, “Like War, the Weaponization of Social Media,” by Emerson T. Brooking and P. W. Singer, the Chinese government’s Golden Shield Project is “a feat of digital engineering on a par with the Three Gorges Dam.” It’s the largest surveillance network in history, tracking every Chinese citizen and all information transmitted. Anything is censored if it shows too much grassroots support. Chinese authorities maintain that “only the central government should have power to inspire,” according to Singer and Brooking.
Surely there has to be something between our overwhelming and chaotic mix of good and toxic information and the controlled thought of the Chinese!
