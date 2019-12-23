We applaud and commend the Kerrville Daily Times for publishing Opinions that provide both sides of the political spectrum. We feel that the KDT has admirably provided fair and balanced coverage of political opinions. No matter what side of the fence a person is on, everyone should listen to and respect the political views of others. Those who can’t do that are living “in a bubble” and are blind to all but their own beliefs. We believe it is important that all of us as Americans be receptive to the opinions of others and realize we are all on the same team....citizens of the United States of America. As painful as it may be for us to periodically be exposed to views which do not agree with ours, it is especially important for newspapers to provide more than local mainstream opinions.
Ron and Jen Sheppard, Kerrville
Thank you for bringing us both sides of the story. The reaction to the Chicago Tribune
article was “Kill the Messenger”. KDT is not responsible for what comes out when you turn over rocks. President Trump actions may be questionable but he is our man and we stand by him because he is truly doing the people’s business.
Mike Peters, Kerrville
I have paid in advance for my subscription to your paper.
Because of the decision you made to publishing an editorial from the Chicago Tribune and the disrespect that you have shown for the President of the United States, I will not be renewing my subscription with you.
To set the record straight, I am a registered Democrat who supports President Trump and will be voting for him in 2020.
Martha Broad, Kerrville
I am most disappointed in the article you chose to run on the Opinion page of today’s paper.
“Dem’s goal was always to impeach” is a blatantly liberal, socialist leaning piece lacking facts and calling names.
I think you misread your Kerr County audience if you think this will appeal to this community. I have noticed comments added to a number of recent KDT local reports that have that same liberal flavor.
As a subscriber, I will watch carefully to see if this is the standard you intend to pursue. If so, I can no longer subscribe to your paper.
E. Suzanne Jacobs, Kerrville
If we would have a moral and ethical nation, we must have a moral and ethical leader. We do not.
L.D. Mitchell, Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.