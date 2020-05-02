In the wake of so much disruption to our daily lives, it was good to see part of our community reopen for business with consideration and care, but we’re still scratching our head about some of the orders from Gov. Greg Abbott.
It is certainly worthy of a hit that our local restaurants are able to reopen at 50% capacity. Being able to go out to eat is certainly something that many of us enjoy and it’s a return to some sense of normalcy.
However, the governor could have been firmer with his declaration to take greater care when it comes to protecting Texans from COVID-19. Abbott clearly rolled the dice in order to appease the growing restlessness of his political base in order to reopen the state’s economy. It will be determined if that decision was wise, and we do agree that the state needed to reopen its economy but Abbott could have been more resolute in his support of mask wearing and other precautions to stress the importance of protecting our most vulnerable.
That being said, we do have a road map toward being successful with managing our affairs, including eating out, but it’s the unexplained inconsistencies of Abbott’s plan that aren’t right with us. We struggle to understand the lack of commitment to exploring the issue of hair salons, barbers and nail salons.
The only thing Abbott explained during his recent executive orders is that he may reconsider that and then suggested that the one-client-at-a-time service is possible, but that’s the extent of his comments on the matter. Until then these valuable community businesses are shut down until at least May 18. Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office further clarified that order in a letter to county judges about enforcement.
We agree with those who are confused about how shopping at crowded grocery stores is different than getting a haircut or manicure. We hope that the governor quickly re-thinks that decision, and moves forward to reopen these vital businesses.
HIT: Ingram Independent School District leads the way
We were heartened that Ingram Independent School District moved to hold graduation of some sort for the seniors at Ingram Tom Moore High School. Echoing the words of Supt. Robert Templeton, the graduation will certainly be unique but it will be one of the most significant events in our Hill Country communities — because it’s a sign we will overcome COVID-19.
The school district is still working to shore up its plans for a 9 a.m.ceremony on May 23, but it’s certainly a glimmer of hope for all who live in Ingram. The district has made it clear it will be a social distancing affair, and that’s a good place to start. The rest they’re still figuring out, but it’s a good start and let’s hope that Kerrville, Harper, Center Point and Comfort follow suit with a similar plan.
HIT: A cautious approach to church
With Gov. Abbott’s order to reopen some businesses, museums and libraries, he also cleared the way for churches to reopen. He did so with some pretty clear direction — something that hasn’t always been included in the governor’s orders — about how to reopen the churches. Social distancing has to be maintained — think every other pew will be empty — and there will be plenty of cleaning and hygiene practices, but it’s important that our local pastors are leading the way with careful implementation of the process for Sunday services.
“We’re pretty excited that we get to open,” First Assembly of God Pastor Phil Jackson said, “but we’re going to do everything we can to be first of all obedient to God and secondly, obedient to those civil rulers we have as well and try to do everything we can to help everybody in these times.”
That’s a great message from Jackson, who has held some drive-in services to reach his congregation. Most importantly, it’s a message of leadership that there is a way forward in this virus, and a respect for all of those who may be vulnerable.
HIT: The food relief is critically important
It continues to impress us how much effort has gone into providing for our friends and neighbors through local food banks. That was put to the test earlier this week when hundreds turned out to collect food from the San Antonio Food Bank, which was giving out thousands of pounds of food to those who needed it — no questions asked — on Monday.
While plenty of food is donated, the money raised — which has been a focused effort of Kerrville City Councilwomen Judy Eychner and Delayne Sigerman — is used to purchase from the San Antonio Food Bank and other outlets. That food is then delivered to Kerr County to be distributed by Mustard Seed Ministries, Christian Assistance Ministry, St. Vincent De Paul and Doyle School Community Center.
For weeks now, a significant number of people have been showing up to receive the food at all four places. In addition, other food relief services have been receiving donations and distributing food. Consider donating, and if you have a question call the food relief hotline run by the city of Kerrville at 830-258-1234.
