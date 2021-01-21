Just wanted to express my religious beliefs while I am still free to do that. I feel compelled to comment that if you don’t like the hate and anger in the world, don’t be a part of it. Neighbor fighting with neighbor, families torn by opposing belief, and a country divided. Sounds like Ephesians 6:12 to me: 

“For we are not fighting against people made of flesh and blood, but against persons without bodies, the evil rulers of the unseen world, those mighty satanic spirits of the spirit world.”

