You are holding in your hands the first newspaper of our new delivery schedule of Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
We first announced this change two weeks ago, and a story on page 1 of today’s newspaper explains the urgency of our actions.
The disruption caused by the coronavirus has put nearly every business you know and love in jeopardy. Most have closed their doors or reduced their services in hopes of making it to the other side.
We appreciate your support as we adapt to survive the impact COVID-19 has caused on our business and our advertising customers, which fund more than two-thirds of the expense of delivering the news.
The Kerrville Daily Times’ journalism and staff are directly underwritten by the advertising we are able to generate, both in print and digital.
And that, in the spirit of transparency, is what is driving our urgency to reposition our business model. We need to make it to the other side of this downturn, so we will be here to serve our local businesses and community far beyond this moment in our story. For now, this requires us to operate very lean, minimizing expenses — the top three of which are personnel, newsprint and distribution — while not compromising coverage.
Although you won’t be receiving a printed edition on Friday, we will continue to produce the same content, and you will see it first on our website, which will be updated with fresh content throughout the day, everyday.
For instance, throughout the day today — in addition to what you have received in your printed newspaper — you will get live coverage of the 10:30 a.m. COVID-19 community update meeting, followed by live video coverage of the noon prayer vigil at City Hall, continual updates on business reopenings and more.
Then, on Friday, we will be posting a story on how the lifting of restrictions will impact local church services, as well as posting all of the usual devotionals that formerly made up our Friday Faith section. These are just some of the pieces now planned for the Saturday print edition, but now will be accessible to subscribers early online.
When we say we are changing delivery but not content, we mean it. Since March 1, our team has produced almost 75% more content than we did over the same period last year, and we don’t intend to let up.
This move is a change in delivery, but it certainly is not a plan to reduce coverage, because we realize our community needs us now more than ever. In fact, visits to our website are up nearly 320% percent, and demand for our printed newspaper is up, as well.
Our community needs us, and we are making these changes to ensure we can continue to deliver. But this change in cycle is a work in progress for our team, and we intend to work diligently to keep finding ways to improve on it, just as our fellow businesses continue to adapt.
Tomorrow some of them, including restaurants and retail, will begin the gradual process of reopening in limited capacities. In a few weeks, others — including salons and gyms — are expected to follow. But recovery from the toll of this sudden closure will continue long after restrictions are lifted.
We are confident that we and our community have what it takes not just to rebuild, but to come out better on the other side of this.
What can you do during this critical window for our local businesses, including The Kerrville Daily Times? Support them with your patronage. Swing by your favorite restaurant and grab dinner to go, or be among the small groups of shoppers who will start some in-person shopping this weekend.
Stay safe but also be patient. Just as we are continuing to navigate this storm, so are other businesses, and the current guidelines will only allow many of them to open at 25% capacity. Yes, continue to follow CDC guidelines for distancing and hygiene, but by all means, get out and start supporting these businesses.
And as for The Kerrville Daily Times, please continue to subscribe (or invite a friend to do so). Subscriber dollars are incredibly important to keep journalists and the other members of our team employed, as they help offset the decline in the much larger percentage of revenue normally generated from advertising.
Our community needs us now more than ever, and we certainly need you.
We hope you will continue this journey with us. We are confident we all will be better for it.
