On May 25, the Kerrville City Council, by a vote of 4 to 1, approved Resolution 26-2021, which supports the city’s application to the Texas Department of Transportation for funds to reduce the width of the five lanes on the Sidney Baker Street bridge in order to widen the sidewalk. (...)
The city intends to reduce the width of the lanes by 6 inches to 1 foot in order to widen the sidewalk from the current width of 4.5 feet to 6 feet with a 1.5 foot “buffer.” In my opinion, this is an absurd waste of tax dollars. It increases the risk of accidents to motorists, bicyclists and bikers for the benefit of imaginary pedestrians. (...)
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.