After reading Mr. Fred Fraley’s response (in his letter to the editor in the weekend edition of The Kerrville Daily Times) to my husband (in reply to his letter to the editor in the Feb. 15 edition of The Times), we were unable to recall any letter of his that did not devolve into name-calling and labeling. (...) We have yet to see him provide information to back his claims. (...) We have no clue what triggered his defense of slavery and why he brought up racism. Neither Mr. Barton (in his letter to the editor in the Feb. 12 edition of The Times) nor my husband mentioned them.
There are hundreds of articles tracing the development of our Constitution and Bill of Rights and many of the ideas have been traced back to both Muslim and Jewish thought. A small sample includes “Jewish roots of the American Constitution” by Paul Eidelberg, “1776-Muslims Helped Cause the American Revolution” and “Thomas Jefferson and the Covenants of the Prophet Muhammad” by John Andrew Morrow.
