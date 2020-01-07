On Dec. 2, 2019, The Kerrville Daily Times published an article that spoke to the need to enhance mental health services within Kerr County. The story also provided a brief description of some of our services under the heading “What is MHDD?”
In the five years that I have served as Executive Director for Hill Country Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities Centers (MHDDC) and in speaking with members of the community, I have noted that many people do not completely understand who we are and what we do. This may be considered a good thing, as it can indicate our services are not required at that point in time. But it also can have an adverse impact when someone needs access to intellectual/developmental disability or mental health services for themselves or a loved one, and they don’t know where to turn. So, I would like to introduce our organization to readers who may not be familiar with us or even know that we exist.
First, let me state what we are not! We are not a state agency, nor are we employees of the state of Texas. Established under Chapter 534 of the Texas Health and Safety Code, we are organized as a unit of local government and are tasked to serve as the Local Authority for intellectual and developmental disability and mental health services under contract with the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. We also have status as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. We are one of 39 community centers together serving all 254 Texas counties and are governed by a nine-member board of trustees selected by the county judges of the 19 counties we serve.
The counties we serve (Kerr, Gillespie, Llano, Blanco, Hays, Comal, Kendall, Bandera, Medina, Real, Kinney, Uvalde, Val Verde, Edwards, Kimble, Sutton, Schleicher, Mason and Menard) span almost 23,000 square miles. Over 670,000 persons reside in our catchment area, and across the counties, we operate 12 mental health clinics along with eight unique day program sites for persons with intellectual and developmental disability diagnoses.
We are required to charge people according to a sliding scale, but we may not reject any person or family who qualifies for our services due to inability to pay. We also accept private insurance and federal funds, such as Medicaid or Medicare.
On the mental health side, we assist people experiencing a mental health crisis or those seeking outpatient treatment and care for a serious mental illness (adults) or serious emotional disturbance (children and adolescents). We provide a 24/7 crisis hotline accessible at 1-877-466-0660.
We operate a clinic and contract pharmacy for Kerr County residents located at 955 Water St. (across from Notre Dame Catholic Church), in which we provide psychiatric assessments and prescribe medications as needed. We offer skills training, rehabilitation and peer support to assist individuals with their long-term recovery process, family partners to assist parents whose child or adolescent may be in our care, medication consultation, crisis intervention, symptom management, case management and care navigation.
We provide a “hand up” by linking people with services such as housing, rental assistance and employment so that they may become self-sufficient.
We operate a 24/7 Mobile Crisis Outreach Team (MCOT) that works with first responders and Peterson Regional Medical Center to respond to individuals in psychiatric crisis and either resolve the crisis or provide the care that the person needs to function safely in the community.
We also operate a 16-bed Crisis Stabilization Unit (CSU) just outside the grounds of the Kerrville State Hospital that can provide inpatient treatment for up to two weeks for persons throughout our 19-county catchment area.
A Medicaid Waiver program coordinates “wrap around” services to youth with the highest risk of out-of-home placement because of a serious emotional disturbance.
We respond to disasters — whether caused by natural phenomena or human behavior — providing trauma counseling to persons and communities impacted by a negative occurrence.
In Kerr and Gillespie counties, we provide outpatient adult substance abuse treatment, and across all our counties, we assist people who have a “co-occurring” mental health and substance abuse disorder diagnosis.
We deliver free 24/7 access to psychiatric services in jails across our catchment area via telemedicine technology, and we train educators, first responders, churches and community members in proven mental health intervention modalities such as Mental Health First Aid.
For our fiscal year 2020 (Sept. 1-Aug. 31), the Kerrville clinic is predicted to serve almost 1,500 adults and youth, or 2.8% of the Kerr County population and 6.3% of the population of Kerrville. Between Jan. 1 and Nov. 1, 2019, our Mobile Crisis Team was activated 602 times or more than twice a day.
As the Local Authority for Intellectual and Developmental Disability (IDD) Services, we are the point of access for people to learn about and receive publicly funded services and supports for persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities. We provide information about those activities, assist persons and families to access them by conducting intake and eligibility screenings, enroll eligible individuals into services and supports including federal Medicaid-funded programs as appropriate, perform “safety net” functions to prevent or minimize out-of-home placement or institutionalization, develop and maintain a list of service providers from which qualifying individuals and families may choose, conduct case management/service coordination and ensure provision of services to persons with IDD diagnoses who reside in nursing homes.
Through our Authority functions, we actively are serving 138 people in Kerr County.
Separate and distinct from our role as an Authority, we function as a provider of services to persons with intellectual and/or developmental disability diagnoses. Primarily, we work with the individual to meet his/her life goals and to become as self-sufficient as possible. This may include utilizing assistive technology to aid with communication, mobility and/or skills of daily living, as well as vocational training and assistance as desired or required by the individual. Our IDD Provider Department conducts these functions with 36 individuals in Kerr County.
We are not here to reinforce dependence. Instead, we strive to assist individuals to achieve and maintain interdependent, functional and fulfilling lives. By “interdependent,” we realize that few, if any, people live completely independent of others. Thus, we assist individuals to be more fully connected in their communities with the support of the people around them.
Hill Country MHDDC is committed to working with our communities to maximize resources as appropriate. Toward that end, we employ 165 people in Kerr County alone,
However, the needs far exceed capacity in our own county and in every county within our state. Only by collaborating to augment existing assets while we seek additional ones can we hope to meet the demands of our growing population.
And, through partnerships that increase interdependence and decrease the overwhelming stress upon our hospitals, law enforcement/first responders and judiciary, we can tend to the needs of our residents and make the most effective and efficient use of all resources.
For additional information, please feel free to contact us at 830-792-3300.
We also will be happy to serve as speakers for community organizations, churches and other groups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.