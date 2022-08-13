Again, we see the 3/5ths Clause being misused. A cursory review of source documents, not opinions, will have shown it was a “tool” to limit political power of the slaveholding south that wanted slaves counted at 5/5 to boost their representation in Congress. Your misunderstanding of such an important concept and reporting it in the manner you did (in an editorial published Thursday, July 28) may serve to only create further division among citizens during these racially charged times. I encourage you to check your facts before spreading more confusion in this area.
You and your staff hold a position of great privilege in our community. You have a responsibility to all your readers to be correct in what you report in this community. Opinions, not well supported with facts, is a disservice and can cause great harm to those who are attempting to understand the critical issues of these disturbing times.
