I appreciate William Holland’s article “Christians are Called to Live God’s Way” (in the Faith section of the Sept. 25-26 edition of The Kerrville Daily Times). He is right, it isn’t easy to let go of self and live for God, unless God is living in you.
Jesus said, “Very truly I tell you, no one can see the kingdom of God unless they are born again,” John 3:3.
