The coronavirus pandemic is exhausting for sure.
We’re all clearly ready for this to be over, but in the last few days, we’ve seen some of the best examples of our community shine through.
Last Friday, Harbor Freight, which just opened in town at the beginning of the year, facilitated a donation of safety equipment — mostly the highly valued N95 masks and face shields — to the staff of Peterson Regional Medical Center.
On Tuesday, the folks out at Turtle Creek Olives and Vines rolled up to Peterson Regional Medical Center and donated a fresh bottle of olive oil to every employee as a way of saying thanks. It was a much-appreciated gesture to many at the hospital, who have been bracing for the worst for weeks.
The good news is that Peterson hasn’t had a wave of patients — yet. It could still happen. However, it feels good that our community is so willing to step up and support the critically important people in our health care services.
We’re not out of the woods yet when it comes to the coronavirus, but we’re starting to feel optimistic that we are fully committed as a community to win this battle against this illness.
It’s not been easy. It’s been particularly rough on everyone, but it’s not like we’re in this alone. So it’s gratifying to see those who are also feeling the pinch of social distancing and isolation make the effort to make this community a better place.
We were also completely heartened by what we witnessed on Wednesday when friends and family of 10-year-old twin boys, Paxton and Brody McRae, came together to throw a parade for them on their birthday. It was a joyous moment for all who participated — as well as for all who witnessed such a heartwarming moment of community.
We’re better than this illness. We’re better as a community. We will get through this together.
