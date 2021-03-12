The Peterson Regional Medical Center is a great asset for us. To receive quality medical care right here at home is such an advantage. I’m in the rehab stage following another major surgery at Peterson. I received excellent care by a professional and compassionate staff. My compliments to everyone — the board of directors, administrators, doctors, employees, volunteers and especially the nurses. The nurses are the greatest!
Mike Allen, Kerrville
