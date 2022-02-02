Editor's Note

The Kerrville Daily Times published a series of four articles about Peter and Mikaela McCrady’s thru-hike experience on the Appalachian Trail. All four articles can be found online at www.dailytimes.com.

I have enjoyed reading the journey of Peter and Mikaela McCrady (and their thru-hike on the Appalachian Trail in The Kerrville Daily Times). What an exciting adventure! Their journey is so familiar, as we have traveled in those regions. Peter does an excellent job describing the scenery and terrain they have hiked through. Wonderful trip! Thank you for sharing.

Laurinda Boyd, Kerrville

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.