Kerrville, TX (78028)

Today

Showers early with rain becoming steady and changing to freezing rain overnight. Significant icing likely. Low around 25F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Showers early with rain becoming steady and changing to freezing rain overnight. Significant icing likely. Low around 25F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%.