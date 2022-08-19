An arrow pointing to an X-ray of injuries sustained by Tuffy, a 4-month-old dog, is shown in an image released by Kerrville Pets Alive! on Thursday. The nonprofit funded the surgery and is asking for donations to recoup the cost.
Tuffy, a 4-month-old puppy, is held following surgery to repair injuries sustained in what a report to police claim was a cases of animal cruelty.
Local nonprofit Kerrville Pets Alive! released photos Thursday morning of a puppy that required surgery following a claim of alleged animal cruelty. The photos included one of the X-ray that was taken of the puppy’s front shoulder in which the bone had completely broken and was entirely out of alignment, with the lower part of the bone reaching up past the break toward the shoulder joint.
