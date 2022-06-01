The average lifespan of an American is ages 78-79. (...) Obesity typically reduces life by eight years.
The greatest problem in the United States that can be controlled by citizens is the lack of personal responsibility. It is also relevant to note that in a list of obesity by nation, the U.S. is close to the top and China close to the bottom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.