The subject of human sexuality is hotly discussed/argued throughout society. Most seems to involve sexual indoctrination of young children, primarily kindergarten and elementary school ages. Is the subject of sexuality appropriate, or understandable, at these ages?
As young people approach puberty, the subject becomes appropriate, and books should be available for parents as they navigate the subject with their children. Most high schoolers will be familiar with the subject. At all ages, it is far more appropriate for parents to be involved in such education rather than people not legally responsible for the child.
