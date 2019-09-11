I found myself in the car driving from San Antonio to Kerrville during the UT vs LSU football game. When reception of the game from a SA station failed, I remembered that Mike FM 99.1 is now airing the UT football games. I dialed it up and was able to listen until I arrived home. The outcome was not what we wanted, but it was so nice to have opportunity to hear the game. Thanks Mike FM for your support.
Jo Ann Hagemeier, Kerrville
