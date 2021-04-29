Kendal Darby’s letter last week (“Transition to plant-based diet to save the environment” in the Thursday, April 22 edition of The Kerrville Daily Times) is beautifully written though senseless and in the wrong venue. While he encourages us to go to “pasture” and graze upon legumes, it’s other countries that create the greatest ravaging of the earth, not the U.S.
Darby’s mandamus also invokes a stern directive that we must cease ocean fishing. I understand his animus, but he’s preaching to the choir. Very little such fishing at volume sails from American ports. He should look elsewhere.
