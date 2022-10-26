The Abbott, Patrick and Paxton trio of Texas government has led this state back to the colonial/plantation era. If a worker leaves the fields, they are brought back to face consequences.
If a pregnant woman leaves Texas to have an abortion, she and her support system will be brought to face consequences and punishment. She can be “outed” by neighbors or friends for a reward. This is like neighborhood watch in a totalitarian country. This state now controls a woman’s body at this time in history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.