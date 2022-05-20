There are two crucial issues that our rapidly growing city is faced with. They are both related to the much needed concept of the “New Urbanism” widely employed by strong, healthy, small- and medium-sized cities across our nation. They both have to do with the redevelopment of the downtown as the central location of its governmental and administrative core, while stopping the rapid expansion of suburban sprawl. (...)
“The New Urbanization” is based on a mixed use downtown center of a compact city core centered on a central square containing all government and administrative facilities together (...) as well as the proposed $45 million project at a separate location, itself becoming a potentially automobile congested suburban sprawl area at a distance from the city center. This would be a serious mistake affecting both the redevelopment of a central downtown city center and creating further suburban sprawl and traffic congestion in a school- and crossroads-dominated exurban environment.
