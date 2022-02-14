The Rev. David Tritenbach’s (column in The Kerrville Daily Times’ Feb. 5-6 edition) was accurate based on other articles I have read. I also go to conservative news sites and read the posts. To many, it is about color and losing dominance.
The chants of, “We shall not be replaced,” were loud and long in Charlotte. If I understand Mr. (Bob) Barton correctly (in his letter to the editor published Feb. 12-13), he is saying that only white Europeans made any contribution to our great nation and its development. He also seems to be saying that only people who think like him should be allowed in.
