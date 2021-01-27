lotment for Kerr County has not been the most important item on County Judge Rob Kelly’s agenda. It is so embarrassing to read that the county missed the deadline for this week’s allocation due to paperwork.
For him to actually ask, “What is a hub?” shows his lack of interest and competence. In order to gain knowledge, you must ask questions, not sit around and say, “They didn’t tell us anything.” Educate yourself, Judge Kelly and stop blaming others for this catastrophe. You have just committed what, in the corporate world, is called a CLM (Career Limiting Move). Leaders must lead.
