Peterson Health has been diligently working for months preparing for COVID-19. We began monitoring this pandemic in January and took early initiatives to make plans, including purchasing supplies and equipment.
Peterson Health monitors ongoing events and adjusts according to the evolving civil authority requirements, including cooperating with local government, regional health authorities and other local health care providers to conform to all legal requirements, safety guidelines and best clinical practices. Our primary objective is to provide the safest environment and care possible.
Surge capacity is something states and many cities are experiencing. Hospitals are exhausting resources with staff, supplies and equipment.
In response to the anticipated surge in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott made a statement on Saturday, regarding the nursing workforce that will expand Texas’ active nursing workforce through the following:
• Allowing temporary permit extensions to practice for graduate nurses and graduate vocational nurses who have yet to take the licensing exam.
• Allowing students in their final year of nursing school to meet their clinical objectives by exceeding the 50% limit on simulated experiences.
• Allowing nurses with inactive licenses or retired nurses to reactivate their licenses.
Peterson Health has already developed a surge capacity plan. It maximizes the use of our facilities, but our need to staff for that surge capacity will be evolving.
We appreciate the governor’s initiative regarding nursing workforce.
We will work with Schreiner University’s nursing program to roll out an expedited plan that allows their upcoming graduates to be trained and be deployed according to their ability to perform safe, effective care.
Additionally, we are tracking the retired nurses who are calling us and offering their assistance. All of this planning is critical for the health and safety of our patients, hospital and clinics.
Our goal is to ensure we have a care model that will be sustainable under the current pressures. This plan includes proper rest and rotation of staff, repurposing licensed nursing staff from areas currently experiencing low volume and reassigning available clinical staff consistent with their licensing and training.
We are also working closely with our medical staff on the ability to respond to additional volume or other extraordinary needs. Any staff who are reassigned will practice within their licensure and training, including any necessary additional safety training for the current events.
We are working around the clock caring for our community.
It will be important for Kerrville to rally together and support one another, do their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and project a positive and kind spirit to others.
Peterson Health needs your support now and in the future as we are on the front lines fighting this pandemic every hour.
I’m proud of our staff and leadership in the way they have stepped up selflessly to continue to meet our mission of providing exceptional, compassionate patient-centered care.
