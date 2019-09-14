If the Kerrville 2050 plan is going to be implemented, it’s going to take years of commitment and participation from the community — not just city council members and those appointed to committees — but regular people.
That includes The Kerrville Daily Times and our more than 30 employees. We are committed to Kerrville 2050 and the vision it lays out for our city.
At Thursday’s Kerrville 2050 steering committee meeting, council members said the success of the plan will depend on the community’s commitment, participation and ongoing investment. Councilmember Judy Eychner encouraged residents to flip through plan and find areas to get involved that make sense for you.
As one of Kerrville’s oldest businesses, we have a vested interest in the health and future of our city.
We share the pain voiced Thursday by Councilmember Kim Clarkson about workforce shortages, difficulty hiring and keeping skilled workers and the shortage of affordable housing that compounds the problem. Our classified section is full of help wanted ads, some of them advertising jobs with us.
We’re also concerned about housing shortages voiced by several council members yesterday. Many of our employees have struggled to find housing, and a member of our overnight production team has commuted daily from San Antonio for years.
Recruiting, keeping and caring for our employees is among my top priorities and biggest challenges. We support efforts that are going to help them live more productive and thriving lives in our community.
Positioned on Jefferson and Quinlan streets in the greater downtown area, we are also particularly interested in downtown revitalization, the vision for a new downtown arts and cultural district, improving walkability, and expansion of the river trail that will better connect businesses on the north side of the river.
We embrace Mayor Bill Blackburn’s efforts to promote “Kerrville Kindness” and making this a community known for the respectful, empathetic ways we treat each other and the priorities articulated in the plan about community connection. We support the new Neighborhood Engagement Team and efforts to involve residents in the communities around them.
We’ve had many conversations in our office over the last month about how we can promote neighborliness, and much of it has revolved around plans for how we will show up in these neighborhoods — at parks, community centers and events — to promote this engagement. Count us in to help.
The Times is committed and not just as passive observers but as participants.
We are committing to help make the contents of the plan easy to understand, relevant and digestible. We like the city’s idea of using Kerrville 2050 icons on its written agendas, and we plan to start using them to help readers identify stories and information about 2050 developments.
We also are committed to helping residents get involved by regularly publishing opportunities to join committees, attend forums and by facilitating discussion about Kerrville 2050 — including occasionally hosting some of those discussions ourselves — both in person and on our news pages.
But saying we’re behind the plan is one thing; agreeing with exactly how it’s implemented and the precise execution of the many projects, ordinances, and other developments that will come out of it is another.
Much of what has been implemented so far has happened through rigorous and productive debate during countless workshops, forums and other meetings. We are committed to staying engaged and holding leaders accountable for achieving the plan in an affordable and efficient way.
As projects continue to roll out, we’ll ask questions about their feasibility, logistics and funding. We’ll question how plans align with the 2050 vision and ensure the process is conducted transparently and with input from the community.
We won’t just report on Kerrville 2050. We intend to participate, and we encourage our neighbors to join us.
Carlina Villalpando is editor and publisher of The Kerrville Daily Times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.