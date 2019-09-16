Thanks for Bonnie’s letter
A huge thank you to Bonnie White and her outstanding Letter to the Editor (“… 9/11 Ceremony”), published in the Weekend (9/14-15, 2019) Edition of the KDT.
I fear that too many people fail to realize that our Country, today, is continually developing many, many “young men and women who still love their country” (Ms White’s words).
These patriots will be our future Leaders of Character. Our America will be in good hands.
Bill Crum, Greystone Preparatory School,
board chair, emeritus
Consider airport cafe
I took notice of the upcoming meeting with City Council members and Kerr County Commissioners concerning the Kerrville Airport plans. A cafe located in our airport would be a wonderful addition, especially since more and more businesses are locating out Highway 27. The Hangar Cafe in Fredericksburg is a good example of a successful and unique setting to enjoy lunch while watching incoming and outgoing small airplanes........just a thought.
Cindy Holmes, Kerrville
Things have been forgotten
I agree with the Times that we should never forget 9-11. But apparently we don’t really care.
I will be the first to acknowledge that most American Muslims are law-abiding loyal citizens. I’ve known and worked with a few. But radical extremists live with impunity in their neighborhoods and attend their Mosques and madrassas.
Only seven years after 9-11, we let an unqualified, America-hating Muslim sympathizer assume the presidency, then stood by while he imported 70,000 Somali Muslim refugees into Michigan, who then elected an anti-Semitic, radical-extremist-sympathizing, America-hater to the Congress.
We shoved the Bible out of our schools decades ago but bend over backwards to expose our children to “the religion of peace.” Our perception of reality is skewed.
We have forgotten that President Bush warned us that it would be a long war. Those of us that understood the history of Islam knew this already.
We have forgotten that, prior to 9-11, waterboarding was not torture. Only when liberals got queasy was torture redefined. Apparently, to some, protecting Americans does have its limits.
We have forgotten that expenditures on benevolence is not a function of the federal government. The victims of 9-11 had insurance, unions and state resources that should have provided more appropriate and legal compensation. Congress in a rare moment, followed the Constitution, even if they were unaware of it, then reversed itself. Crime victims need justice, not compensation.
In the end, we should always remember 9-11, to cherish what was lost, and to remember a higher calling — The preservation of Liberty. Wouldn’t it be nice to see Democrats acknowledge what an American actually is and realize what the world will be like without us if they continue on their current path to Socialism?
Gina Stewart, Kerrville
