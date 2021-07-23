I have a COVID-19 tracking dashboard comparing my choice of Texas counties to national statistics. I also check the Peterson Health website daily for COVID data. I see our COVID numbers trending up in Kerr County.
I’m old. I’m high risk. I’m vaccinated and still mask in most public venues, because my personalized COVID dashboard indicates a laissez-faire attitude towards disease prevention through vaccination in my community. Kerr County can “boast” rates of fully vaccinated elders and general population noticeably lower than adjacent rural and other urban Texas counties (Kendall, Bexar, Travis, Harris) that I used for comparison in my COVID dashboard — and we have the highest death rate by population (per 100,000) of all the counties I compared.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
