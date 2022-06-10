Memorials are placed around the entrance of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde to honor the students and staff who were killed in a shooting on May 24. Columnist Kathleen Maxwell-Rambie has been helping to minister to the Uvalde community following the shooting.
The May 24 shooting event that occurred in Uvalde has rocked our nation and the world around us. On many levels, I am broken-hearted at the loss that has been caused in this small town in South Texas. It has been my privilege to help and minister to families who lost children, staff who witnessed things they should not have, law enforcement and to help the community begin to heal.
We have a home outside of Uvalde, and as I drive to town, I have to pass by two cemeteries. Seeing multiple machines digging gravesites for the victims has been very sobering. News outlets from around the country and the world are everywhere. We are all grateful to the law enforcement that came out to aid our already overworked Department of Public Safety, Border Patrol and police. The outpouring of love has been heartwarming in the devastation.
