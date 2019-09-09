The Kerrville 2050 Comprehensive Plan calls for a top-to-bottom review and revision of the city codes and regulations. The objectives of this unprecedented and extensive undertaking include making the codes simpler, clearer and more consistent. A code review committee was established some months ago to oversee this process. The code review committee was largely nominated by our elected officials. The committee is large enough to be diverse and representative of the interests of the city as a whole. Since the establishment of this committee there have been numerous sessions with the city’s consultants to define the code and regulation modifications.
There has been a lot of discussion in the public forum lately about the proposed changes in our community resulting from this effort to revise our city’s codes and regulations. Some of these discussions have been rather spirited. Robust debate is healthy and we appreciate the opportunity to represent the interests of our membership in this discussion. The chamber remains supportive of the process and is very grateful to all who are contributing to making this massive undertaking successful.
We want to start by thanking our fantastic city staff for driving this complicated undertaking. They have consistently led the effort to implement the community’s comprehensive plan and are responsible for much of the progress we have made toward the fulfillment of our plan’s objectives in the last year. The code review and revision process is only a part of the array of efforts that have been undertaken and accomplishments that have been realized in the fulfillment of the community’s plan.
We also appreciate the code review committee whose tireless efforts have guided the definition of the specific changes to the city’s codes and regulations. This committee commits countless hours to reviewing materials and to lengthy meetings with consultants. They are also subject to impassioned lobbying efforts on the part of various groups. They have had to learn about very technical issues and they spend significant energy to deliberate and negotiate to ensure that the broad interests of the entire community are taken into account. This is clearly a challenging assignment and the community owes this great team a debt of gratitude.
Additionally, we want to thank the Planning and Zoning Commission for their service. The code review process is a small part of the service that this group of volunteers provides on an ongoing basis. We are also grateful to our elected officials who continually give of themselves to make our community what it is today.
The chamber has consistently supported both the code review process and objectives of this undertaking. We look forward to continued discussion and involvement in the process. It is truly a historic time for Kerrville, and we believe that, through collaborative effort, we will continue to advance and prosper.
Much has been said of late on what our community vision of the preservation of our small-town charm, heritage, arts and culture really means. How we treat each other is a critical aspect of how we fulfill this vision. There are many communities that have pristine downtown areas and attractive, small-town infrastructure. Few communities have a small-town culture that embraces love and respect for all community members as a core value. Kerrville is one of these communities.
The Chamber is at 1700 Sidney Baker St. # 100 and can be reached at 830-896-1155. Visit the Chamber at www.
kerrvilletx.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.