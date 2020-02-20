We had an exciting Valentine’s Day here at the Dietert Center. We had a special visit from the Hill Country Homeschool Association kiddos who brought valentines for all of our dining room participants. Those kids worked really hard on all the handmade cards, and the seniors were so delighted to receive them.
This group of wonderful youth and their parents also help us out at Christmas with packing fruit bags to be delivered to our Meals on Wheels clients. We really appreciate their support and love for our community.
After the Valentine’s Day celebration, we unveiled the new name and logo of our dining room. In an effort to create an expanded culture of friendship and camaraderie, we have re-named the dining room and lunch program the “Friendship Café.” We want to invite anyone of any age to come have lunch with us and meet new friends or spend some extra time with current friends.
We are developing a new volunteer opportunity called “Café Buddies.” We have so many regular diners that we have asked those interested to step up to be a buddy to greet new visitors and show them the ropes of the dining room. Remember when you were in elementary school and a new kid came to school? This is kind of like that. They always had a buddy show them around and let them know how great their school was. We have so much to offer here at the center for all of our community, and we want to make sure everyone feels welcomed and included.
It was a great day. Love and friendship was definitely in the air!
MEMORY LOSS PROGRAM
Speaking of the gift of love and friendship, have you or a loved one recently been diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment, the early stage of Alzheimer’s disease or another related form of dementia? We have something to help you out. Our “Changes, Challenges & Choices: Early Stage Memory Loss” educational program will be offered beginning March 2 for five sessions. It is important to learn as much as you can about your condition and develop effective coping skills so that you can continue to live your life to its fullest each day.
This program compassionately prepares you and your care partner for the journey ahead while offering hope and support. By participating with others who are going through a similar experience, you will have an avenue for expression of concerns and feelings while knowing that you are not alone.
This program is limited to 12 participants, so reserve your spaces soon.
FREE TAX SERVICE
As a gift to our community, the Dietert Center is once again hosting the AARP Free Tax Service. AARP will be open 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday through April 15. Periodically, they will close on certain days, so look for signs on the doors before you enter.
If you would like a tour of the center while you are here, just check in at the front desk. We are happy to show you around.
CLASSES, LUNCH & MORE
The Introduction to Microsoft Word 2013 class runs for three sessions, Feb 24, 26 and 28, and the next session of Country Line Dancing and the Texas Two-Step begins Feb 24 for six sessions.
The Dynamic Learning Institute will present My Luckenbach on Feb. 20. Come hear Guich Koock share his story of a good ol’ boy who purchased a tiny town with a funny name and created a magical place where “Everybody’s Somebody.”
The Trailblazers Group will have a special speaker for their meeting at Dietert at 7 p.m. Feb 24. The community is invited to come hear about the plans for the new H-E-B store on Main Street from Greg Nichols, general manager.
Remember that anyone, of any age, can participate in classes or eat lunch at the center.
If you are younger than 60 years of age, the price for lunch is $8, and if you are 60 or older, fill out a quick form for us and your meal is by donation ($4 is suggested).
We will have Hawaiian chicken today, smothered pork chop on Thursday, Santa Fe chicken on Friday, grilled sausage on Monday, chicken fajitas on Tuesday and chicken-fried steak on Feb. 26.
Brenda Thompson is the executive director of the Dietert Center.
