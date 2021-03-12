On behalf of all of the volunteers at the Notre Dame Kerrville Conference of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, we would like to thank the citizens of the Kerrville area for their support this past 12 months. The community contributions were so impressive, that we cannot thank everyone in this letter.
Among those assisting us to help our neighbors in need are Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country (Kerrville Food Relief Campaign), Family of Mankind, Leo Daniel Foundation, Cailloux Foundation, American Legion Auxiliary, Texas Farm Bureau and the Hal and Charlie Peterson Foundation with their generous grants and donations. San Antonio Food Bank, Retail Rescue, Hunters for Hungry, plus various food drives helped stock our food pantry, enabling us to distribute 402,000 pounds of food to 1,500 different families!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.