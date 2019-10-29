Design of middle school seems flawed
The drawing of the new middle school is a grave disappointment. Have the architects and KISD learned nothing about designing a secure school?
The facade featuring large glass areas completely ignore the necessity for secure control of entryways; Kerrville is not immune to such concerns.
Jonathan Lusher, Kerrville
Proposed change in pet vaccination is unwarranted
Are we about to lose another freedom of choice in Kerrville and Kerr County?
Proposed animal ordinances are being reviewed by city and county attorneys. The PROPOSED ordinances requires a YEARLY rabies vaccination with a THREE year licensed vaccine. The present city, county, and state ordinances regarding rabies vaccinations are all in agreement and offer the choice of yearly vaccination with a ONE year licensed vaccine or every THREE years with a Three year licensed vaccine.
The three year licensed vaccines have been proven to provide immunity for a minimum of three years so a pet receiving this vaccine is already protected and nothing is gained by requiring the vaccination yearly. It does not increase the animals’ immunity. Vaccines are not without side effects including death and should not be given lightly.
If you don’t want to lose this freedom to choose what you feel is best for your pets, please let your city council and county commissioners know. THE TIME TO ACT IS NOW!
Mary Nell Canter, Kerrville
