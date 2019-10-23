Kudos to The Times, Amestoy
My hat is off to The Times and Louis Amestoy for how the paper covered the totally incorrect and outlandish insinuations that ensued from a story online some connected to our own Buzzie Hughes, one of Kerrville’s BBQ experts. What happened to Buzzie was wrong and can only be accredited to the unintended consequence of a story on the world wide web. The internet “news aggregator” is paying hard money to disconnect Buzzie from the issue.
Restoring a reputation is almost impossible, particularly after it has been wrested away by a sensational public claim. But I think The Times did its best to do so and perhaps actually may have accomplished the impossible.
Buzzie Hughes is indeed a good guy, and I love his BBQ too.
Ed Livermore, Kerrville
We should use oil as leverage
Perhaps there is another way? How about this?
President Trump has made the USA the no. 1 producer of oil in the world today. We will have plenty.
Should Turkey and Syria continue to fight, production of oil in the Middle East will diminish along with their economy, which is now hindered by USA sanctions. The Turks or the Kurds will bomb the oil fields to stop the flow of fuel to the enemy creating a shortage. Both the Turks and Kurds, along with the rest of the Middle East, will run out of fuel, which will cause lower oil supplies, which will pressure the other countries to apply pressure and the fighting will grind to a halt. Cutting off the supply of oil is not difficult. The USA and the NATO Countries would be in an excellent position to bargain with both countries for a peaceful outcome.
Yes, loss of life could happen over there as it has for hundreds of years past, but America forces will not be in harm’s way until a cease fire is declared.
Instead of the shortage of oil being a reason for war, it could be a tool for peace. Perhaps the President realizes war vehicles cannot move without fuel. It could be a plan.
J.R. Hoffpauir, Center Point
County Commissioners should reconsider shelter hours
I hope that the Kerr County Commissioners will reconsider changing the hours that Kerr County Animal Services will be open to the public. This should have been something that the advisory committee was presented before that decision was made. Not being open on Saturdays will surely cut back on volunteers and also potential adopters of pets . Also, having volunteers sign up for hours will be a detriment. The convenience of volunteering without a set schedule is a definite plus.
Cindy Holmes, Kerrville
Property taxes have driven us out of home, retirement
The reason for my letter is in regards to the personal property taxes levied on our homestead in Hunt Texas.
We purchased our property in 2014 for the price of $450,000. We were hoping to spend our retirement years in the Hill Country, having spent most of our lives in the DFW area. (My wife and I are both 66 and on a fixed income.) Our property taxes have increased every year since. The amount of property taxes levied on our property have increased from approximately $3,000.00 in 2015 to over $10,000.00, for the tax year of 2019.
While we have done some remodeling to the interior of the home, it seems outrageous that our taxes have increased $7,000.00 in four years. That’s a 233% increase.
We requested that our taxes be frozen in 2018 when we reached retirement age. But, this year (2019) alone the taxes were raised more another $3,000.00.
We are being forced to give up our dream of retirement here. I am currently searching for full time employment and we have listed our home for sale. We have been forced to because of the tax burden.
We are lifelong Texans, but we are unsure as to whether we can afford to purchase another property for retirement in our state.
We are having a difficult time finding someone to address this problem, but it is a huge problem especially for those of us on fixed incomes.
Wayne & Sharon Biggs, Ingram
Mr. and Ms Biggs, I thank you for your letter and very much sympathize with your plight. As I see it, the root of your problem is in the collecting of tax revenue and ridiculous spending of our precious tax dollars. On the collection side, your high taxes are subsidizing all of the open pit mines you see just south of town. This huge mining operation gets an agricultural tax exemption, which stinks to high heaven. Your high taxes insure this well connected group gets maximum profit. On the spending side, we have dedicated huge resources to a new, unnecessary jail, sold to the taxpayers under false pretenses. The jail is so overbuilt that we import prisoners from other counties, which brings in their criminal buddy visitors and gives them all good look at Kerrville. While good for the jail contractors and vendors, and those with power to grant contracts, it is horrible for the community. You are being run out of Kerr County by insider dirty dealing in my opinion, and the bosses and their capos could care less. These two (2) examples of corrupt boss rule are only a sampling of the malfeasances that are hurting our community. The sooner these issues get sunshine, the better.
When I saw this letter I thought it was a joke...lol. You lived in DFW but you didn't understand property taxes? You bought a $450,000 house and didn't think the taxes would be high or go up? Your taxes are frozen but you are worried about them? You folks are either kidding or you are seriously naïve and uninformed. AND you have it on the market currently for $839,000 after originally having it on the market for $939,000. If you are waiting for it to sell for that much money you are going to be here a long time. It isnt going to double in value in four years. All I can is wow. Maybe we should start a go fund me page for you poor things.
