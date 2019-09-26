Editor’s note: The Hits and Misses column is a new feature to The Kerrville Daily Times and features some of the good and bad in our community each week. This feature will appear every Friday on the opinion page.
HIT
The Elks Lodge steps up for safety
If there’s one thing about Kerrville, it’s that there are countless groups who are ready to step up and help our kids, including the Elks Lodge of Kerrville.
Through tireless work, along with donations, the Elks Lodge was able to organize a drive to provide drug testing kits to the Kerrville Independent School District. Most importantly, the work was in the spirit of giving parents a tool in helping identify a potential problem with dependency with their children.
With the assistance of KISD, more than 400 kits were put together and parents were invited to an information meeting about the options available to them when it comes to drug abuse and addiction.
Here are some statistics to keep in mind when it comes to drug and alcohol abuse by teens from across Texas.
In a 2017 federal study, 27% of Texas high school students admitted consuming alcohol in the 30 days prior to a survey by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Of that group, more than half were girls.
When it came to marijuana, 34% of Texas high school students admitted they had used marijuana at least once — that’s just below the national average of 36%.
At least 3% of Texas high school students needed treatment for illegal drugs.
While the numbers aren’t huge, the mission is still safety, education and prevention. That’s a great service that the Elks Club provided to our community, and we thank them.
HIT
107 years of great works at Notre Dame School
Last weekend marked another successful year of community support for the Notre Dame Catholic School in Kerrville. The school’s annual festival has been a regular community event for more than a century, and it takes an entire army of dedicated people to ensure this event provides for the school.
We think this is an example of what makes Kerrville special and unique — community support of a legacy endeavor. That’s a critical component to connecting our past to our future. As part of that future, there will be those who come here who will want to help build on those past works to ensure that the school and parrish thrive for generations to come.
Just one example of that work is that of John and Maria Baldwin, who put in countless hours to handcraft the wheels used to run the popular cake walk at this festival. This wasn’t just an ordinary piece built by the Baldwins, but one that’s built to last.
In fact, John Baldwin predicts the metal bearings, which he made in his personal machine shop, will last for 1,000 years. That seems almost biblical in itself, but when the couple gives back, they want it to be impactful. They certainly achieved that, but more importantly, they did it for the love of their church and community.
HIT
America’s best competed in Kerrville
There are many hidden gems in the Hill Country, but the region’s love of shooting sports was on full display last week and showcased at one of those gems — Hill Country Shooting Sports Center.
The Kerrville-based center played host to the first phase U.S. Olympic Trap and Skeet Shooting Trials last week. The event drew hundreds of shooters, their families, coaches and supporters. Overall, according to event organizers, the trials drummed up more than $1.5 million in economic activity for the city of Kerrville.
It’s events like these that are critical to the region’s success, and while it’s no secret to the shooters who were competing, the Shooting Sports Center is one of those prizes we need to celebrate as what our future represents — events and tourism.
The other element of the trials was the cementing of Schreiner University’s position as one of the country’s top shooting sports schools with the breakthrough performance of Colt McBee, who finished third in the trap shooting event, and who now stands a good chance of making the U.S. team headed to the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
McBee wasn’t even in the discussion heading into the event, but his scorching early performances turned heads around the world. He held his own among the world’s best. A junior at Schreiner, McBee helped lead the Mountaineers to a national championship in shooting sports last year, and it’s clear he’s someone we’re going to be paying close attention to in the months and years to come, because Kerrville is his home.
