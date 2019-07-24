The remains of Cpl. Billy Joe Butler, who died in a North Korean POW camp in 1951, were brought back to his hometown of Kerrville under police escort Wednesday afternoon.
To this community’s credit, residents lined the streets to honor the procession and demonstrate their gratitude to Butler and his family, and to the American values he died defending.
We would do well to think of Butler and other fallen service members as we help our leaders steer this nation toward a future worthy of those who paid the ultimate price for America.
Here is a sampling of comments readers posted on The Times’s Facebook page about Butler’s return:
“Welcome home.” — Ernie Lee Newman
“And this is why we respect our flag. Rest in Peace sir. Home at last.” — Donna Sharp Haynes
“Thank you sir for keeping us safe may God hold you in his sweet arms we love you son.” — Shirley Hunt
“Rest easy soldier. Thank you for your sacrifice.” — Angie Monical
“I was there on Junction Hwy when they brought him to the funeral home. It was very touching to see all the respect and love given to this man.” — Danielle Larkin
“Thank you for your service Sir. Rest in Peace soldier.” — Gary Studebaker
