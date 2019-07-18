I remember when ...
Couples who lived together were married; there were no drugs in the streets or in the schools; there were no school shootings or drive-by shootings; there were no mass shootings; there was no sex education in the schools and we all survived without it; gender was determined by the plumbing you were born with; law enforcement officers were respected; killing your unborn child was unthinkable; killing a baby after it was born alive and laid aside so mother and doctor could decide its fate would have sent both to prison; when the media reported the news as it really was, not slanting it toward or against one particular person or political party; our history books in school contained real American history; there were no gay pride parades; sodomy was a crime; America wasn’t considered the number-one exporter of pornography; pedophiles weren’t so rampant; human trafficking wasn’t on the scale it is today.
Patsy Durst, Kerrville
Thanks to local veterinarian
Many thanks to Dr. Leifeste, veterinarian at Leifeste Animal Hospital who quickly joined me and my “Peanut,” a daschund/chihuahua mix on Sunday, June 16.
Dr. Leifeste should have been enjoying time off without any calls, but without hesitation, he met me at his clinic. My Peanut had suffered a seizure, had a fever of 107 and would have surely died before sunrise the next day. Peanut, age 17 years, stayed at the vet’s clinic to try to recover, but sadly, on Tuesday, June 18, my Peanut left us to go to his place at the pet cemetery.
My Peanut gave me many years of memories filled of being sprayed by a skunk, having a nose full of porcupine needles and being scratched by the cats on many occasions.
My heart is heavy, but I thank Dr. Leifeste for his wonderful care and concern for my Peanut. You are a great veterinarian!
Julie Bill Davis and Peanut Bill Davis, Kerrville
Horrified by letter to editor
The July 17 letter to the editor by Mr. Lehman used talking points straight off Fox News and threw out buzzwords like bad socialism, the “marginalizing” of our republic, and the “Socialist Democracy that will steal your God-given rights.”
Again, Fox News is not a news agency, its core business is entertainment and propaganda, they will tell you that.
Look, you have to ask yourself these basic questions: Do I as an American citizen have the right to liberty? Do I have a right/access to an education? Do I have the right to equal protection under the law? Do I have a right to adequate health care?
If you answered yes to any of the above — then you are a socialist. It’s not a Democratic thing or a Republican thing — in fact many would argue that our American Democracy (as we know it) is socialism not yet realized.
Norm Medina, Kerrville
