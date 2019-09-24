Some of you may recall C.S. Lewis’s humorous “Screwtape Letters,” where the Devil and his henchman, Screwtape, cook up ways to get people off track. I’m not Lewis, but thought I’d try an updated version. First, here’s God talking to Satan in the book of Job: “Satan, what have you been up to?” “Oh, going here and there checking things out.” Scary! — looking for weak points.
“OK Screwtape, here’s a leading country called America that claims to stand for good, integrity, charity, love of God and concern for human rights worldwide. That’s exactly opposite of what we want! What’s our strategy to turn this around? How about first getting them to focus on getting out of poverty to improve their lifestyles? They’ll like that, making things better for their families.” (Watching Ken Burns’s country music history brought a shocking reminder of how extremely poor we once were.)
“If we do it right, we can get them to be very busy earning money and buying things, until growing more prosperous becomes the main thing, competing for outrageous luxury. As they advance, make scientific discoveries, even start exploring the universe, it won’t be hard to convince them that they are wise enough to do anything — no need of God.
“Once they see no point in going to church themselves nor for their children, we may be able to root out all those troublesome commandments, even erase them from public view: ‘Don’t lie, don’t steal, don’t kill, don’t covet.’ Those are the very things we want them to specialize in! ‘Deny yourself and follow Me.’ No, no, no! We want them totally in love with themselves, pampered, seeking comfort, pleasure and utmost self-promotion. Don’t let concern for others cross their minds or, if it does, let it be to showcase their own goodness.
“Our strongest efforts must target leaders, people in government. If they have any desires to benefit the country, we must quickly enmesh them in the system we’ve designed to prioritize power. Their entire focus must be winning elections using our special tactics: raising lots of money by promising special favors, viciously tearing down opponents, ruining reputations with sexual or other scandals. Get them to forget about truth altogether (anything people believe will do).
“Once we have them devoting all their time to battling each other, they and the country will be pretty much where we want them, no longer a force for good in the world. They won’t even pay much attention to the fact we’ve got other countries working on ways to destroy them completely.”
Wow, that’s grim isn’t it? How could I write this when my last column was so full of joys in living: beauty of nature and music, purposeful work? That’s because both columns are true. One tells of a portion of America that is being drawn into greater hatefulness and evil (unfortunately including the power structure). The other tells of an America where old values still thrive. The question is which will prevail? It’s our turn to ask, “How can we turn this around?”
Despite being well-off, many Americans are miserable. College kids are flocking to a course on “How to Be Happy.” We see their need in the numbers escaping with drugs or suicide. The teacher diagnosed the problem: intense self-focus. Her research revealed that happy people are busily involved in interests outside themselves. I fully understand, because when their age I was miserably self-conscious, and it’s crippling. The teacher did not propose faith in God as a solution, probably a no-no for teachers.
In my own experience, I couldn’t change things. It was when I prayed for help in moving outward that it came. It’s really paradoxical that, if we stop obsessing over ourselves, we find true selves that are confident and happy doing things that fit. I now believe that God has worthy work for each person He created. It may take persistence to find our purposes, but that is key.
Americans need to stop being so afraid of God’s commandments. They show us how to live in the best way. Turn one around, “Don’t lie” becoming “Tell the truth.” When we can count on that, it means integrity in our newscasts, business dealings, education, government, everything. When we can’t, it’s chaos. How about “Love God with all your heart, soul, mind and strength, and your neighbor as yourself.” That would revolutionize D.C.! How can we make them see it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.