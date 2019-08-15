If you take a moment to imagine what Kerrville can be, there are some exciting possibilities.
In fact, just consider the pieces already in place — a nice downtown, a university, excellent schools and a river trail system that would be the envy of many communities. There’s a lot to be proud of when it comes to where Kerrville currently sits.
There is also an underlying sense of optimism and can-do spirit that is infectious. It’s really found among business owners along Clay Street, who see something totally unique about the direction of Kerrville.
So, if we can bundle the grassroots enthusiasm for this community that seems to be on the upswing among many business owners, along with our already impressive set of services and amenities in place, we could continue building something special and enduring when it comes to our little town.
Here’s the but — Kerrville may not be little much longer.
While the community has grown slowly over the last few years, it’s likely to be like many places in Texas where an attractive quality of life, accessibility to a major metro area and amenities will help bring more people here. You can already see that happening as San Antonio continues to balloon in size, especially in its westward expansion.
Projects like the Kerrville Urban Trails System, or KUTS, are laying some of the groundwork to manage growth while adding to an already impressive quality of life here in the Hill Country. What is being envisioned is a system of connecting business districts and neighborhoods to our city center and the all-important river trail system.
Some argue that these business leaders just want to replicate what’s going on in Austin. We don’t think that’s the intention. We believe that Kerrville has its own story to tell, and it’s a pretty good one. We all know the Hill Country is an attractive place to call home, and we should continue to foster innovation that celebrates why we love this region.
Others argue that such quality-of-life or beautification projects aren’t top priority. When it comes to city priorities, infrastructure such as water and streets always will be the main concern. Projects like the River Trail and now KUTS aren’t paid for through the same funding sources as water or streets. So far, KUTS is being funded by grassroots efforts, and if public monies are used, we are confident it won’t be at a cost to city services or other essential infrastructure projects.
With its landscape spaces, walking paths, bike trails and art installations, there’s an opportunity to re-invent much of what the Main Street District of Kerrville looks like, and we think KUTS is off to a good start.
As a business that documents the daily activities of this community, we also feel it’s our duty to highlight the good things that are happening here and help others see how they will be impacted and envision the role they can plan in the developments.
We’re also a business that sits near and is committed to the Main Street District. We are invested in enhancing the quality of that experience for our customers and employees, and we believe KUTS will be a benefit when it comes to retaining those same customers and employees.
We look forward to the future iterations of the plan for KUTS and all of Kerrville.
(1) comment
I am old and will likely be dead by the time many of these plans come to fruition, but I am all for them. there are several things I don't mind paying my tax money for-including no kill animal shelters-as they will benefit the quality of life of others. I dont like to see my school tax money go to subsidize a football program though. gene
